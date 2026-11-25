German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia on Wednesday of massive escalation from the Baltic region to the Black Sea and vowed that Europeans will take every step to show Moscow its limits.

Addressing lawmakers in the Bundestag during the final debate on the federal budget, Merz outlined the threat and Europe's response while defending a sharp rise in defense spending.

"Russia is escalating in the Baltic region, Russia is escalating in Poland, Russia is escalating on the Black Sea, Russia is escalating in space," he said, referring to recent reports that Moscow is developing a nuclear anti-satellite weapon.

"And Russia is escalating very massively, also here in our country, even at the cost of human lives," Merz continued. "That is the situation, ladies and gentlemen. And that is why we must—and why we will—as Europeans, show Russia its limits, in every sense of the word."

The 2027 budget foresees total defense spending of €139.4 billion ($152.6 billion), up €31.2 billion ($34.2 billion) from the €108.2 billion allocated in 2026.

The total combines €109.7 billion ($120.1 billion) in the regular defense budget with €29.6 billion ($32.4 billion) from the special fund for the Bundeswehr established in 2022.

Military procurement is planned to exceed €60 billion ($65.7 billion), covering aircraft, equipment and infrastructure as Berlin works toward higher NATO spending targets.





