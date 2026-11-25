Lithuanian authorities have detained five people suspected of cooperating with Russian state media and carrying out activities against Lithuania in exchange for payment, the Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday, according to public broadcaster LRT.

The investigation was launched after authorities received initial information that a group of Lithuanian citizens had allegedly maintained contacts with representatives of Russia's state-controlled television and radio broadcaster since autumn 2024.

The suspects are accused of carrying out tasks assigned by the broadcaster, including gathering and transmitting information, the prosecutor's office said.

"Available information also gives grounds to suspect that these individuals prepared and disseminated information in Lithuania that aligned with Russian interests and repeated its propaganda narratives," the office said in a statement.

More than 10 searches were conducted at various locations as part of the investigation, with Lithuanian intelligence services also assisting, the prosecutor's office said.

The five detainees have been formally notified of suspicions under a provision of Lithuania's Criminal Code concerning assistance to another state in acting against Lithuania.

The pretrial investigation is being led and supervised by the Vilnius Regional Prosecutor's Office, while the Organized Crime Investigation Board of the Vilnius County Police Headquarters is carrying out the inquiry.

The investigation is ongoing, and decisions on possible pretrial measures are expected to be made in the coming days, the prosecutor's office said, adding that further details could not be disclosed at this stage to avoid harming the investigation.



