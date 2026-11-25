Electricity was restored to the Al-Bassa desalination plant in the Gaza Strip through the Kissufim F11 feeder line, the Palestinian Energy and Natural Resources Authority said Wednesday.

The development marks progress in efforts to restore electricity to vital facilities, particularly water infrastructure, and will help enable the resumption and continuity of services, the authority said in a statement.

The authority said the effort is taking place amid widespread destruction to Gaza's electricity and water infrastructure caused by the Israeli war.

Restoring electricity to residents as quickly as possible remains a national and humanitarian priority, the authority said.

The Gaza Strip has faced widespread power outages since the start of the Israeli genocide in October 2023, when Israel halted electricity supplies and Gaza's sole power plant stopped operating after running out of fuel.

Since then, residents and vital facilities have relied heavily on generators and solar power.

In March 2025, Israel also cut the limited electricity supply that was still reaching Gaza, amounting to about 5 megawatts, according to Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company.

Thabet told Anadolu at the time that the electricity had been allocated to operate a desalination plant in central Gaza, while the enclave's actual power needs were estimated at around 500 megawatts.

The war has caused near-total destruction to Gaza's electricity infrastructure, putting most transmission and distribution networks out of service and turning the power crisis into one of the war's most severe effects on daily life.

More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 176,000 injured in Gaza since October 2023 by Israel, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

Around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has also been damaged or destroyed.





