Von der Leyen says 'strong European team' to join next round of Ukraine peace talks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that a "strong European team" would participate in the next round of negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Addressing the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said recent weeks had brought renewed momentum to peace efforts and underlined the importance of European involvement in the negotiations.

"A strong European team will participate in the next round of talks," she said.

The EU official stressed that Ukraine's security was directly linked to Europe's own security. "So, we will continue to support Ukraine and safeguard our own interests."

Von der Leyen said the EU's approach to ending the war rested on two key elements: Maximum support for Ukraine combined with maximum pressure on Russia, and full European engagement in negotiations for a lasting peace.

Referring to discussions at last week's meeting of the "Coalition of the willing" group, she said Russia should agree to a winter ceasefire covering energy infrastructure and a truce ensuring the safe passage of food exports through the Black Sea.

"These would be important steps because it would show that Russia is serious about negotiations," she said.

Von der Leyen also reiterated the bloc's commitment to supporting Ukraine financially and militarily, saying a new proposed EU instrument would provide €45 billion ($46 billion) in support in 2027, covering two-thirds of Ukraine's projected financing needs.

"The last third has to be covered by international partners, so we will work with them to close the remaining gap," she said.





