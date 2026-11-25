England defender John Stones is due to stand trial in 2028 over an allegation that he failed to provide police with information about who was driving his vehicle, BBC Sport reported Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who left Manchester City for Inter Milan this summer, is alleged to have driven his £150,000 ($200,000) Range Rover at 58 mph (93 km/h) in a 50 mph zone on the M60 motorway around Manchester in March 2026.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Stones failed to respond to two letters and charged him on April 27 with failing to provide driver information. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His lawyers have denied that he received the police request for information and asked prosecutors to prove it was served.

In a letter to the court, his lawyers said: "It was not reasonably practicable for the defendant to give the information within the requisite period."

They also alleged that GMP included "hearsay" in its single justice procedure notice dated Oct. 20, 2026.

Stones is represented by Freeman & Co Solicitors, owned by Nick Freeman, who has advised several celebrity clients in motoring cases and trademarked his nickname, 'Mr Loophole.'

The footballer is scheduled to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Sept. 29, 2028.





