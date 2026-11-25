Authorities have launched a rescue operation after dozens of people were feared trapped inside an illegal gold mine in West Java province, local media reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Ciguha area of Bogor regency after a suspected landslide caused part of the mine to collapse and flood on Tuesday evening, the English-language daily Jakarta Globe reported.

Multiple rescue teams are conducting search and rescue operations, including pumping water out of the mine. However, as floodwaters inside the shaft have yet to recede, the drainage process is expected to take considerable time.

According to preliminary information, the miners were working in two separate shafts. One group comprised 16 people, while the number of miners in the other group remains unknown.

Ciguha has long been known for illegal gold mining activities.



