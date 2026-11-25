Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Wednesday that two oil tankers struck naval mines, triggering explosions and fires, as they tried to cross the Strait of Hormuz via an "unauthorized route."

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB News, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said "the tankers caught fire in their engine rooms in the early hours of the day off the southern and eastern shores of the strait."

The force said the tankers tried to slip through the waterway undetected along what it called a "false route" and that the mines halted their passage.

The IRGC Navy also warned crews aboard vessels operating with their navigation and positioning systems switched off against heeding "misleading statements by US officials."

The incident comes amid continued disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled over disagreements about freedom of navigation through the strait.





