Why is the world struggling to regulate ‘killer robots’?

A human activates a weapon. From there, the system selects a target and attacks, without anyone having to approve the strike.

These are the capabilities at the heart of the debate over so-called "killer robots." After more than a decade of discussions, countries remain divided over how to regulate them-and whether new rules should be legally binding.

The Seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which concluded early Saturday in Geneva, agreed to continue work for another two years.

The outcome fell short of repeated appeals by the UN, humanitarian organizations and numerous countries to begin negotiating binding rules.

- What are 'killer robots'?

The term may conjure up a robot soldier, but autonomous weapons are defined by what they do rather than what they look like.

Lethal autonomous weapons systems can select and engage targets without human intervention in those functions. Once activated, they can initiate attacks based on information collected through sensors and predefined target characteristics.

This means that the person operating the weapon may not know precisely which target will be struck, or when and where the attack will take place.

Not all military drones are autonomous weapons, nor do all autonomous weapons rely on artificial intelligence.

A remotely operated drone, for instance, may leave decisions about targeting and the use of force entirely to a human operator.

However, incorporating AI into target identification, selection and engagement can heighten legal, ethical, humanitarian and security concerns, according to the UN.

Depending on its design and use, AI may make a weapon's behavior harder to predict or explain, raising further questions about human control and accountability.

Autonomous capabilities are increasingly being incorporated into military systems, although publicly available information does not always establish the degree of human involvement in individual attacks.

- Why are autonomous weapons a concern?

Deciding whether to attack involves more than identifying a target.

Under international humanitarian law, parties to a conflict must also distinguish between civilians and combatants, avoid disproportionate civilian harm and take feasible precautions to protect civilians.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that difficulties in predicting and limiting the effects of autonomous weapons pose challenges to compliance with international humanitarian law, particularly rules protecting civilians.

Ahead of the conference, the UN human rights office also raised concerns about accountability and the ability of machines to make the complex assessments required under international law.

It warned that autonomous weapons targeting people could become increasingly accessible to non-state armed groups and criminal organizations unless prohibited.

Stop Killer Robots, an international civil society coalition, has called for prohibiting autonomous weapons that target people or cannot be meaningfully controlled by humans, alongside restrictions on other autonomous systems.

Following the conference, its Executive Director Nicole van Rooijen warned that postponing a legally binding instrument "puts civilians and humanity at risk."

- What was discussed in Geneva?

Autonomous weapons are not operating in a legal vacuum. Existing international humanitarian law applies to them.

What countries have yet to agree on is a dedicated protocol under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons establishing specific prohibitions and restrictions.

Adopted in 1980, the convention seeks to prohibit or restrict conventional weapons that cause excessive suffering or have indiscriminate effects. Its existing protocols cover weapons including mines, incendiary weapons and blinding lasers.

Before the conference, a group of governmental experts on lethal autonomous weapons systems had reached consensus on elements of a possible regulatory instrument, without determining its legal nature.

The review conference was expected to build on that work and decide the direction of further negotiations.

However, procedural disagreements prevented countries from conducting a formal review of the convention and its existing protocols.

- What did countries agree on?

Following extensive consultations, countries gave the governmental experts a new mandate covering 2027 and 2028.

The group will continue developing an instrument addressing the application and implementation of international humanitarian law in relation to autonomous weapons, alongside other possible measures.

Whether the instrument will ultimately take a legally binding form remains undecided.

Swiss Ambassador Julien Thoni, who presided over the conference, described the agreement as an achievement following more than a decade of discussions.

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu also called the new mandate a "significant achievement," despite falling short of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' goal of securing a legally binding instrument by the end of 2026.

"The path to or possibility to have a legally binding instrument is still open; it's not closed," she told reporters in Geneva.

For humanitarian organizations, however, keeping that possibility open was not enough.

The ICRC expressed regret that the conference had failed to agree on an immediate mandate to negotiate binding rules, warning that the risks posed by autonomous weapons had intensified throughout 2026.

"While an opportunity has been missed, the imperative to act remains," the organization said, pointing to the widespread support among countries for launching negotiations.

The ICRC also urged countries to deliver on a call backed by 163 states in a resolution approved by the UN General Assembly's First Committee in October to negotiate an instrument regulating autonomous weapons.

- Why has reaching an agreement proved difficult?

Broad support does not necessarily translate into agreement. The weapons convention operates by consensus, meaning opposition from individual countries can block proposals supported by many others.

According to Stop Killer Robots, more than 95 countries expressed support for a treaty during the conference.

But governments remain divided over whether new legally binding obligations are necessary or existing international humanitarian law provides an adequate framework.

Major military powers, reportedly including the US and Russia, have opposed proposals for an immediate mandate to negotiate binding rules.

The Stop Killer Robots coalition also criticized the limited transparency of the negotiations. It said the exclusion of civil society and observers from many discussions restricted their ability to convey humanitarian concerns.





- What happens next?

The governmental experts are expected to continue their work over the next two years and recommend in 2028 what legal form the instrument should take, including whether it should become a binding protocol to the weapons convention.

That leaves a legally binding agreement possible, but does not guarantee one.

Alternative diplomatic avenues also exist.

Ahead of the conference, Stop Killer Robots identified the UN General Assembly as a possible forum for launching negotiations if consensus could not be reached within the convention.





