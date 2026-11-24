North Korea on Tuesday condemned Switzerland for imposing sanctions on a children's camp and said it would consider closing the recently reopened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling party official, said Switzerland had added the Songdowon International Children's Camp to its sanctions list in line with European Union measures targeting Russia over the Ukraine war.

The sanctions came weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis traveled to Pyongyang, where he attended the reopening of the diplomatic office last month.

Kim described the move as an "open hostile act" and accused Bern of violating North Korea's sovereignty and its citizens' human rights.

She said the sanctions came just days after a Swiss delegation visited Pyongyang to discuss improving bilateral relations and committed to dialogue and cooperation.

"Provocation and involvement can not go together," she said, calling for a comprehensive review of relations with Switzerland.

Kim accused Bern of violating its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, arguing that the sanctions undermined children's access to cultural and recreational activities.

She also questioned the justification for keeping Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang open after the sanctions.

"I will advise our Foreign Ministry to strictly examine the issue of withdrawing the Swiss diplomatic office from Pyongyang in a few days and take a relevant measure," she said.

Kim also called on North Korean diplomatic authorities to take corresponding countermeasures against Switzerland, accusing Bern of following the lead of London and Brussels.