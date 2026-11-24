US probes possible Iran links to cyberattacks targeting dozens of ships: Report

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 9, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US is investigating possible Iranian involvement in a wave of cyberattacks targeting dozens of commercial vessels, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

As many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), chemicals and other potentially hazardous cargoes are believed to have been targeted, the report said.

Iran is a primary suspect, although US authorities are also examining possible Russian involvement, according to the report.

The attacks have in some cases been accompanied by bomb threats and intimidating messages warning crews that their vessels could be destroyed.

Some of the targeted vessels were heading to the US, prompting the Coast Guard to deploy cyber protection teams to at least four ships in recent weeks.

The teams boarded vessels as they approached American ports to address potential security vulnerabilities before allowing them to continue their journeys, the Journal reported.

Among the ships targeted were the VL Prosperity and Kohaku, both bound for Texas.

The vessels reportedly received bomb threats, while a ransom-style message published on a Russian-language Telegram channel accused the VL Prosperity of carrying Saudi oil to the US and supporting American and Israeli interests.

Another vessel, the Vivit Africa, was targeted while transporting US LNG to Italy. Its movements became irregular as it approached the Italian coast, according to ship-tracking data cited by the Journal.

The investigation comes amid broader concerns about the use of cyber operations alongside the conflict involving Iran. However, Washington has not established a link between Tehran and the attacks.

An official from President Donald Trump's administration told the Journal that investigators had found no evidence of Iranian involvement, describing four incidents as minor disruptions with no significant consequences.