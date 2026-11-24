Gaza's Government Media Office said Tuesday that Israel committed 6,405 violations during 410 days of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, killing 1,690 Palestinians and injuring 6,120 others.

In a statement, the office said Israeli forces also detained 223 Palestinians during the same period.

It accused Israel of systematically undermining the ceasefire through continued field and humanitarian violations and of failing to implement the humanitarian protocol attached to the agreement.

"Israeli forces committed 6,405 violations since the ceasefire entered into force, including attacks, shootings and other field and humanitarian breaches," the office said.

It added that 1,690 Palestinians were killed as a result of direct Israeli attacks, while 6,120 others were injured in bombardment, gunfire and other attacks.

According to the statement, 223 Palestinians were detained in a violation of the ceasefire terms.

On the humanitarian protocol and movement through crossings, the office said Israel had allowed only 80,937 trucks to enter the Gaza Strip out of 246,000 that were supposed to enter under the agreement.

"This represents a compliance rate of only 32%, worsening the humanitarian crisis for more than 2.4 million people in Gaza," it said.

The office also said 15,794 people had traveled in both directions through the Rafah border crossing, compared with 43,200 who were supposed to travel under the agreed arrangements, representing a compliance rate of 36%.

It held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of the continued violations of the cesefire, saying international silence was encouraging further Israeli attacks, restrictions and failure to meet its obligations.

It called on mediators, guarantors, the international community, the UN and international humanitarian and rights organizations to act immediately to halt the Israeli violations, ensure full implementation of the ceasefire, regularly open the crossings and allow agreed quantities of humanitarian aid and other essential supplies into Gaza.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.





