German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday it hurts him to hear that 40,000 Russian soldiers are killed or seriously injured each month in the war with Ukraine, and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for refusing to enter serious peace talks.

"We are ready for negotiations. Ukraine is ready for the negotiations," he told the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum. "The only one who is not ready for negotiations is Mr. Putin. (As long as) this doesn't change, we have to stand by Ukraine and have to support Ukraine."

When asked about declining public support for Ukraine in recent German polls, Wadephul said his own experience campaigning had shown him that speaking directly with voters helps them understand why continued assistance is essential.

"I also have a feeling for the Russians who are dying. It hurts me hearing that 40,000 Russian soldiers were killed or heavily injured per month. This hurts me," he said. "If you explain what our responsibility still is, you're able to convince the people. This is a tough job, but it's up to us in this very historic situation to do exactly that," he added.

Wadephul expressed regret that his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York in September produced no results, but said Berlin would continue diplomatic efforts with European partners.

"We are preparing for these negotiations, and the national security advisors are, I would say, on the working, level establishing a new format," he said, referring to planned talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia with European participation. "We are ready for that. It's worth trying," he added.