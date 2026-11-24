US Army sergeant pleads guilty to selling defense secrets to China

An active-duty US Army sergeant stationed in Washington state pleaded guilty to conspiring to gather and transmit national defense information to buyers linked to China, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday.

"By his own admission, Jian Zhao - a member of the US Armed Forces - betrayed the country he swore an oath to defend by providing the Chinese government with sensitive US military information," said Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division.

Court records show Zhao, 37, a battery supply sergeant at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, conspired from November 2021 through March 2025 with former Army soldier Ruoyu Duan, who previously pleaded guilty.

Zhao provided excerpts from High Mobility Artillery Rocket System manuals, photographed restricted presentations on missile systems and exercises, and sold military computers and hard drives for thousands of dollars.

Agents arrested Zhao on March 6, 2025, seizing $30,000 in cash and multiple army hard drives.

The plea on Monday comes amid heightened US counterintelligence prosecutions targeting Beijing's espionage networks, following last month's 30-month prison sentences for two Chinese agents who recruited US troops and last year's seven-year sentence for former Army analyst Korbein Schultz.

Zhao faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his March 1, 2027 sentencing.





