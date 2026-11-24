Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek criticized the complaint, reportedly lodged by the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over pro-Palestinian banners displayed in the stands of RAMS Park.

Özbek reaffirmed the club's solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the Turkish nation would continue to stand with the oppressed, as it has throughout history, and would not remain silent over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Galatasaray president urges UEFA to reject political complaint

Özbek called on European football's governing body to assess the complaint with sensitivity and an understanding of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Galatasaray president described Israel's complaint as politically motivated and urged UEFA not to give credence to it.

Özbek reiterated that expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people reflected a humanitarian stance against their ongoing suffering.







