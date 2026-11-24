Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached a new low in public approval, with 88% of Germans dissatisfied with his performance in the latest Forsa poll.

The survey, conducted for RTL and ntv, found that only 11% are pleased with the center-right CDU leader's work. Dissatisfaction rose by 2 percentage points from the previous week.

The result marks the lowest satisfaction rating recorded for a German chancellor in the history of the poll series, undercutting even the previous low of 23% for Merz's predecessor Olaf Scholz in 2024.

Among supporters of Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance, 60% said they are dissatisfied with his performance, while 39% expressed satisfaction. Among supporters of his coalition partner, the center-left SPD, 86% are dissatisfied and only 13% satisfied.

In the same survey, voting intentions remained stable. The right-wing AfD leads with 26%, 5 points ahead of the CDU/CSU at 21%. The environmentalist Greens stand at 16%, the SPD 13%, and the Left Party 11%. The liberal FDP is at 4%, below the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament.





