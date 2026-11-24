Grok, an AI-powered chatbot associated with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has come under intense scrutiny over allegations that it generated child sexual abuse material and transformed photographs of real individuals into sexually explicit content without their consent.

The US states of Virginia and Oregon have filed lawsuits against SpaceX and its affiliated companies, alleging that Grok's controversial "Spicy Mode" feature was introduced without adequate safety safeguards.

The lawsuits accuse the companies of prioritizing commercial profits and user engagement over the protection of children.

AI-generated explicit images spark global outrage

Grok's image generation and editing capabilities were made available to users in December 2025. However, concerns quickly emerged that the technology could be misused to transform photographs of real individuals into sexually explicit images.

The targeting of women and children in particular triggered widespread international outrage.

Researchers warned that AI-generated sexually explicit images depicting minors were also circulating on the platform.

According to research cited in Virginia's lawsuit, Grok was estimated to have generated millions of sexually explicit images on the social media platform X between December 2025 and January 2026.

More than 20,000 of those images reportedly depicted minors.

Grok accused of inadequate content moderation

Virginia's investigation also alleged that Grok's content moderation mechanisms were inconsistent and that the chatbot sometimes provided guidance that could help users circumvent safety restrictions.

As the controversy intensified, Grok restricted access to certain image generation and editing features to paid subscribers in January.

However, the lawsuits argue that the restrictions failed to prevent the generation of harmful content and instead turned access to the controversial features into a source of revenue for the company.

Controversial 'Spicy Mode' at center of lawsuits

Grok's controversial "Spicy Mode" feature has become a central focus of the legal proceedings.

The lawsuits allege that the feature enabled users to manipulate existing photographs and create non-consensual sexually explicit images and videos depicting real individuals.

The companies are accused of launching the feature without sufficient safety measures and making misleading public statements about the effectiveness of their protective mechanisms.

Virginia's complaint further alleges that Grok's internal system instructions contained inadequate restrictions on sexually explicit content and adopted an overly permissive approach to potentially harmful requests involving minors.

Virginia and Oregon launch separate legal actions

Virginia and Oregon filed separate lawsuits against Musk's companies on Monday.

SpaceX, social media platform X and SpaceX's artificial intelligence division, SpaceX Super Intelligence (SpaceXSI), were named as defendants.

The companies are accused of violating state consumer protection laws, misleading the public about Grok's safety and failing to implement adequate measures to protect users from harmful content.

Both states are seeking damages, financial penalties and court orders to halt the allegedly unlawful practices.

Virginia is also seeking a civil penalty of $2,500 for each willful violation.

Virginia attorney general accuses companies of prioritizing profits over safety

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones accused the companies of sidelining standard safety measures in an effort to attract millions of new users while promoting Grok's controversial "Spicy Mode" feature.

Jones alleged that the shortcomings in the platform's safety mechanisms were not merely the result of operational failures but had become part of the company's business model.

The lawsuits have intensified scrutiny of artificial intelligence companies' responsibilities to prevent the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse material and non-consensual intimate imagery.









