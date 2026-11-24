Ukraine peace deal would not stop Russian sabotage in Europe, Polish minister warns

A peace deal to end the war in Ukraine would not stop Russian sabotage operations across Europe, Poland's minister overseeing intelligence services warned in an interview published Tuesday.

Tomasz Siemoniak told Politico that Moscow's covert operations had intensified in recent months, with suspected attacks increasingly targeting transport networks, communications infrastructure and defense facilities.

"It is hard to imagine that a peace agreement would change the Russian leadership's stance or stop it from carrying out these operations," Siemoniak said.

His remarks followed a series of airspace incidents involving Poland. A suspected Russian drone entered Polish airspace overnight Monday during attacks on western Ukraine, days after three Russian cruise missiles entered Polish airspace.

Siemoniak said some operations aimed to disrupt military supplies and logistics for Ukraine. He said Moscow also sought to intimidate European governments, spread uncertainty and weaken public support for Ukraine.

Those objectives, he said, extended beyond the war and would persist even if negotiations produced a settlement.

Siemoniak said the changing nature of the suspected operations made it harder to assess the threat by counting incidents alone. Arson attacks on warehouses and commercial properties remained a concern, he said, while attacks on railway infrastructure could cause mass casualties.

Poland has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating sabotage on its territory, including attacks on infrastructure used to supply Ukraine's military.

In October, Polish officials accused Russian intelligence services of involvement in an arson attack on Starlink satellite communications infrastructure south of Warsaw. Authorities arrested two Turkish citizens in connection with the incident.

Russia has denied responsibility for numerous acts of sabotage that Western governments and intelligence agencies have attributed to it.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine continue, with European governments insisting that any settlement must also address Europe's long-term security.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Monday that Russia's war economy would not automatically wind down after a peace deal, pointing to the continuing threat Moscow poses to European security.