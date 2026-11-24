Heat-associated deaths in England reach record high in 2026, official figures show

Heat-related deaths in England reached an estimated record high of 5,258 this year, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The estimated death toll is the highest since records began in 2016 and represents a 76% increase on the previous record of 2,985 deaths recorded during the summer of 2022.

By comparison, the UKHSA estimated 1,504 heat-associated deaths in summer 2025. The figures follow provisional Met Office statistics showing that summer 2026 was the hottest in the UK since records began in 1884.

Several heatwaves affected parts of the country over several months, with the first occurring in late May and the last in mid-August.

Temperatures reached 35.1C (95.2F) at Kew Gardens in London in late May, setting a new all-time record for the month.

The prolonged heatwaves left green spaces parched, increased wildfire risks and prompted hosepipe bans affecting millions of people.

According to the UKHSA, the highest number of heat-related deaths was recorded between June 21 and 28, during the second heat episode of the summer.

The late-June heatwave prompted a rare red alert for extreme heat from the Met Office, with temperatures reaching 38C in Lingwood, Norfolk, on June 26, setting another monthly record.

The year's highest temperature was recorded during a further heatwave in mid-August, when temperatures reached 38.2C at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.