Gaza's Interior Ministry said Tuesday that Brig. Gen. Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, director-general of the Internal Security Service, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike west of Gaza City.

"Abu Nahl, 50, was martyred in an assassination operation carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft west of Gaza City," the ministry said in a statement.

A medical source earlier told Anadolu that one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians near Haidar Square west of Gaza City.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, claimed that the attack targeted what it described as a senior Hamas figure in Gaza.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN later said the target was Abu Nahl.

Citing Israeli sources, KAN said Abu Nahl had succeeded Moein al-Arbeid, who was detained by the Israeli army and Shin Bet during a special operation in September and remains in Israeli custody.