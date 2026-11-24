Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (R) and the President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane (L) pose during their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 24 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday reaffirmed Tokyo's support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a meeting with the court's president in Tokyo.

ICC President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, asked Takaichi to pay Japan's assessed contribution to the ICC for 2027 ahead of schedule, citing the current circumstances facing the court, according to a statement posted on US social media platform X.

Takaichi said Japan, the ICC's largest financial contributor, had decided to pay its full assessed contribution for 2027 by the end of this year.

Japan "will strongly support the ICC so that it can fulfill its intended role and functions in upholding the rule of law," Takaichi said.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the ICC itself on Oct. 9, following earlier sanctions targeting its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.

Akane, 70, is from Japan's Aichi Prefecture. She became an ICC judge on March 11, 2018, for a nine-year term and was elected the court's president in March 2024.

Washington has opposed ICC investigations involving US personnel.

The US pressure on the ICC comes amid arrest warrants issued by the court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Hague-based court investigates and prosecutes genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression when national authorities are unwilling or unable to genuinely carry out proceedings.

The US is not an ICC member. Japan, a major financial contributor to the court, has maintained its support for the institution despite its close security alliance with Washington.