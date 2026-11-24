Britain announced sanctions Tuesday against Yemen's Houthi group and four of its officials following what it called "renewed aggression" inside Yemen and against Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that the sanctions package targets the Houthis for "deliberately attempting" to undermine stability in the Middle East, as well as individuals involved in serious human rights abuses.

"The reckless behaviour of the Houthis in the Bab el Mandeb Strait has continued to disrupt global supply chains and has put added pressure on the cost of living for British families," the statement said.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said: "The Houthis' renewed aggression targeting our partners and innocent civilians is unacceptable and they must be held to account."

The new measures include an asset freeze on the group, as well as asset freezes, travel bans and disqualification from serving as company directors for Abdulkarim Amir al-Din Hussein al-Houthi, who served as Houthi interior minister, and Abdul Hakim Hashem Ali al-Khaiwani, head of the Houthi Security and Intelligence Service.

Mohammed Moufleh, a Houthi-appointed judge, and Sarim al-Din Muffadal, a senior Houthi prosecutor, were also sanctioned under the package.





