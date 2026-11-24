US President Donald Trump held the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon on the White House South Lawn on Tuesday, ceremonially sparing two turkeys named Freedom and Feathers from becoming holiday dinner.

While both birds receive "full, absolute, and unconditional pardon" clemency under the annual tradition, Freedom won the online public vote to receive the in-person appearance at the ceremony.

Trump said the West Virginia raised birds will now travel to Texas and "will live out their days in solitude and peace ... where instead of becoming a Thanksgiving feast, they will cheer on as the Aggies win games" at Texas A&M Poultry Center.

The custom traces its roots to 1947, when the National Turkey Federation, an industry trade group, first presented a Thanksgiving bird to former US President Harry Truman, establishing a recurring presidential presentation.

In 1963, former US President John F. Kennedy sent a gift turkey back to its farm, saying: "Let's keep him going."

Former US President George H. W. Bush granted the first official White House turkey pardon in 1989, turning the ceremony into an annual presidential ritual.