US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional security, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and ongoing conflicts in Sudan and Lebanon in a phone call on Tuesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Rubio condemned "the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure," the State Department said in a statement.

The two officials also stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

They discussed efforts to end the war in Sudan, with Rubio emphasizing the need for a humanitarian truce, a lasting peace agreement and a transition to civilian-led government, according to the statement.

The talks also addressed the disarmament of Hezbollah in Lebanon under the Trilateral Framework, as well as Washington and Riyadh's shared commitment to regional security and stability.





