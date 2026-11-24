At least six people were killed and 10 others injured in a suspected gas explosion in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Tuesday, police said, according to local media.

The explosion occurred at a packed hotpot restaurant, causing partial collapse of the building, killing six people and injuring 10 others, Vietnam Express news outlet.

Police suspected the collapse was caused by a gas blast in the E4 apartment block on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in Dong Da Ward of the capital.

However, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The explosion was reportedly very loud and powerful, shaking nearby structures, breaking window panes, and bringing down corrugated tin sheets from rooftops.





