South Korea to use metal detectors, Wi-Fi shutdowns to curb AI-aided cheating in school exams

Student wait for the start of the annual college entrance examinations at an exam hall in Seoul on November 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

South Korea has stepped up efforts to crack down on artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cheating, offering rewards for reports of misconduct on the national college entrance exam and announcing plans to use metal detectors and shut down Wi-Fi during school exams, Yonhap News reported Tuesday.

The government will offer rewards of up to 500 million won (about $372,000) for tips that lead to the detection of cheating on the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), following a series of AI-assisted cheating scandals, the Seoul-based news agency reported.

Authorities said last week that candidates caught cheating would be barred from taking the exam for 10 years.

Those who confess to cheating and report accomplices will receive the full reward and face reduced penalties for their own misconduct.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said the measure was aimed at safeguarding the fairness and credibility of the exam.

The commission is accepting reports of cheating through Jan. 19 as part of a two-month campaign.

METAL DETECTORS, WI-FI SHUTDOWNS COME TO SCHOOLS



South Korean middle and high schools are preparing to introduce metal detectors, device checks and Wi-Fi shutdowns during exams to prevent AI-assisted cheating.

Students will have to hand in all electronic devices, including cellphones, before an exam and undergo metal detector screening.

The new measures, announced by the Education Ministry at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, will begin with second-semester final exams at high schools next month.

High school seniors, whose finals are already underway, will be subject only to measures that can be applied immediately.

Students will also be advised to wear casual clothes or gym clothes instead of school uniforms with buttons to guard against miniature cameras hidden in buttons.

Proctors will also check students' glasses and clothing before each exam session.

The ministry said the new rules would broaden existing restrictions on electronic devices during school exams.

Most schools already require students to hand in their phones before tests, but devices such as Bluetooth earphones have generally not been collected separately.