Europe's largest satellite production facility opened in Marcinelle, Belgium, on Tuesday, as King Philippe inaugurated Aerospacelab's new Megafactory.

Covering 20,000 square meters with a production capacity of up to 500 satellites per year, the plant is the largest of its kind in Europe and the third-largest worldwide, according to the Belgian Royal Palace.

The facility is set to strengthen European space autonomy by helping manufacture 264 satellites for IRIS2, the European Union's upcoming secure satellite communications network.

That project forms part of an overall contract with an estimated value of €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion), the palace said.

Following an address by Aerospacelab Chief Executive Officer Benoit Deper, King Philippe officially inaugurated the site and toured its facilities, including the decontamination room and on-site satellite technology units.

The royal visit concluded in the operations room with a presentation of satellites currently in orbit.





