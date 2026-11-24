The cover art for US rapper Macklemore's new song was created by his 5-year-old son, with proceeds from the track pledged to a fund established by a Palestinian mother in memory of the daughter she lost in Gaza.

With Where's Our Love, the Grammy-winning rapper links his condemnation of Israel's genocide in Gaza to a pledge to support Palestinian mothers and children.

The track arrived on streaming services on Nov. 20, following the release of its video two days earlier.

"All proceeds from the song will go to The Mother Of Hind Fund, to support mothers and children in Gaza," Macklemore announced on social media.

The beneficiary was founded by Wesam Hamada, the mother of Hind Rajab, the Palestinian child whose desperate calls for rescue from a car under Israeli attack became known around the world.

The fund describes its mission as providing economic, psychological, and social support to mothers and children in Gaza.

Hind was trapped in her family's car in Gaza City on Jan. 29, 2024, after it came under fire by Israeli forces. Recordings of her speaking to Palestinian Red Crescent emergency workers captured her fear as she waited for help.

An ambulance sent to rescue her was also attacked. Hind, her relatives, and the two paramedics dispatched to reach her were subsequently found dead.

A UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israeli forces were responsible for killing the family and shelling the ambulance.

Macklemore's new song returns to the suffering of Palestinians and the world's response, asking what repeated images of destruction and loss have done to people's capacity to care.

Its piano-led arrangement and layered vocals accompany verses about grief, silence, and the distance between witnessing suffering and acting to stop it.

The video brings together images of Palestinian suffering and resilience, while the lyrics carry his call for a free Palestine beyond Gaza.

He also invokes Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Haiti, and criticizes the actions of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE.

The song challenges indifference across borders, including the contradiction he sees between expressions of compassion and the treatment of vulnerable people.

It also addresses the professional consequences of his advocacy. In one passage, he describes losing access to a stage while insisting that his convictions remain intact: "They can't take my faith."

That reference follows his removal from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour in September, after he made pro-Palestinian remarks during a concert at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Macklemore said billionaire Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, had barred him from performing there and rallied other stadium owners to pressure Sheeran's team.

The tour's promoter, Messina Touring Group, said venue owners had informed it they would not allow concerts with Macklemore on the lineup.

Kraft defended the decision to block the Gillette appearances, citing what he described as Macklemore's history of "antisemitic rhetoric and imagery."

Macklemore rejected the accusation, saying criticism of Israel and opposition to its actions should not be conflated with hostility toward Jewish people.

The Seattle rapper, known internationally for hits including Thrift Shop, has repeatedly spoken in support of Palestinians since Israel's assault on Gaza began in 2023.

His advocacy has also taken the form of fundraising through music.

In May 2024, he released Hind's Hall, supporting pro-Palestinian student protesters at Columbia University in New York. Demonstrators who occupied the university's Hamilton Hall renamed it in Hind's memory.

He followed that September with Hind's Hall 2, featuring Anees, Palestinian rapper MC Abdul and Amer Zahr.

Proceeds from that release were pledged to UNRWA USA, the US nonprofit supporting the UN agency that provides assistance and services to Palestinian refugees.

The new song's artwork carries another family connection: Macklemore credited his son Hugo with its design. The recording also features vocals and co-writing from Mon Rovia, alongside piano and organ by Josh Rawlings and strings by Andrew Joslyn.



