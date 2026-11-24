A Russian drone falls after it is intercepted by a Ukrainian air defence unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Norway and Ukraine have discussed expanding a joint air defense project to protect more areas of Ukraine from Russian drone attacks, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik met his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhenij Khmara in Oslo to discuss expanding the deployment of DESNA, an air defense system jointly developed by Norway's Kongsberg and a Ukrainian industry partner.

Norway has purchased and donated several of the systems to Ukraine in recent months, the ministry said. Sandvik said the systems were already in use and that their lower-cost Ukrainian missiles could be produced in large numbers amid a global shortage of air defense missiles.

"Recently, we have seen Russia step up missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities, homes, and critical infrastructure," Sandvik said. "The civilian population is paying a high price for Russia's illegal invasion, and Ukraine has a great need for more air defense."

The defense ministers also signed a letter of intent allowing the Norwegian Armed Forces to test Delta, a Ukrainian platform that combines information from multiple sources to provide real-time maps for military command centers.

The Norwegian Defense Ministry said the testing arrangement excludes the exchange of operational data between the two countries.