The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia, so far, sees no "added value" in Europe's participation in ongoing Ukraine peace negotiations despite their insistence on the next round of talks being held in a multilateral format.

"There are different points of view. As you know, the Europeans are insisting that this become a four-party format. We do not yet fully understand what added value the Europeans' participation might bring, or what kind of additional contribution they could make to the peace settlement process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.

A date for the next round of negotiations has not currently been set, Peskov said, adding that there is an understanding that the talks must continue.

Peskov's remarks came as Russia and Ukraine held a new round of peace talks mediated by Washington in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11, after which US special envoy Jared Kushner said both countries agreed that the next round of talks would include the participation of European representatives.

Europe has not been represented in US-mediated ⁠peace talks between Russia and Ukraine so far, while Russia has regularly opposed European participation in negotiations.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, after his historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, that his country agreed to a proposal by US envoys to integrate the issue of Ukraine's security into pan-European security.

"However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine," Putin said.

During Tuesday's press briefing, Peskov said Putin did not hand over any documents containing proposals for a settlement in Ukraine or regarding security guarantees to either Trump or Xi. The spokesperson added that the Russian president had already discussed the results of the trilateral meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.





