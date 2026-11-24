The head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)'s counterintelligence department, Al-Tayeb Jabara, has defected to the Sudanese army, local media reported Tuesday.

In a video circulated by Sudanese social media activists, Jabara announced his decision to leave the RSF, apologizing to the Sudanese people for joining the rebellion against the state.

"I stand before the Sudanese people today and announce my complete defection from the Rapid Support Forces militia," he said.

Jabara said he had previously worked in the executive office of RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, at the Republican Palace in Khartoum and later in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.

He accused Dagalo and his associates of contributing to Sudan's destruction, saying he had been misled about the group's objectives.

He added that the group's actual agenda was to serve Dagalo and his family while advancing foreign interests aimed at dividing Sudan.

Jabara also declared his readiness to fight alongside the Sudanese army against the RSF.

He urged remaining RSF members to abandon Dagalo and return to the army, calling on them to take advantage of an amnesty offered by the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the reported defection.

The development comes amid a series of defections from the paramilitary group in recent weeks.

On Monday, Sudan's official SUNA news agency reported that a group of RSF fighters led by Maj. Gen. Ammar Mohamed Zain Rabih had arrived at Khartoum International Airport and announced their defection to the army.

Rabih said his group had decided to sever ties with the RSF and join the military, accusing the paramilitary force of committing atrocities, looting and killing civilians.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over disagreements about integrating the paramilitary force into the regular military.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and caused widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.





