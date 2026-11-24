The building of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen amid a fog before the monthly news conference following the ECB's monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany December 15, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Openness and economic integration must be strengthened rather than reversed to withstand global shocks, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Boris Vujcic said Tuesday.

Speaking at the Conference on European Economic Integration (CEEI) 2026 in Vienna, Vujcic said central and eastern European (CEE) economies have more than doubled incomes since the mid-1990s through European Union accession, Single Market integration, and foreign direct investment.

He noted that the same openness has also exposed the region to repeated shocks in recent years, including the pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine, an energy crisis, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and Middle East conflict.

"The task today is therefore not to retreat from openness, but to make openness more resilient," Vujcic said.

He defined economic resilience not as avoiding shocks or pursuing self-sufficiency, but as maintaining the buffers, institutions, and flexibility to absorb disruptions, recover, and adapt.

Vujcic outlined four dimensions of resilience — monetary, fiscal, financial, and structural — drawing on lessons from CEE economies.

On monetary resilience, he said the inflation shock that began in 2021 hit CEE households particularly hard because food and energy carry a larger weight in their consumption baskets.

He stressed that credible central banks and anchored inflation expectations prevent external supply shocks from turning into persistent inflation, adding that euro adoption removes exchange rate risk, as illustrated by Croatia.

Turning to fiscal policy, Vujcic said public debt remains comparatively low across many CEE countries, though budget deficits have widened amid higher social, investment, wage, interest, and defense spending.

He warned that euro area membership is no substitute for sound public finances and urged governments to build fiscal buffers in good times.

On the financial sector, Vujcic said European and CEE banks remain well capitalized and profitable with non-performing loans near historical lows, though geopolitical tensions, energy costs, rapid credit growth, and rising house prices warrant vigilance.

He called for simpler regulation without weaker safeguards and urged deeper European financial integration, including completing the banking union and advancing the savings and investments union.

Addressing structural resilience, Vujcic highlighted energy diversification away from Russian fossil fuels and warned against decoupling from global supply chains despite rising trade tensions and competition from China in autos, machinery, and electrical equipment.

"Fewer connections can simply mean more concentrated links, leaving us with less diversification and fewer opportunities for innovation and productivity growth, and, ultimately, a lower standard of living," he said.

On demographics, Vujcic noted that aging populations and labor shortages constrain European growth, though several CEE economies have shifted from net emigration to net immigration, supported by rising wages and Ukrainian refugees.

Citing a Deloitte analysis for the UN refugee agency, his speech noted that Ukrainian refugees generated economic activity equal to 2.4% of Poland's GDP in 2025, with a 76% employment rate.