Qatar called Tuesday for restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and a return to negotiations between the US and Iran as part of Doha's mediation efforts between the two sides.

"Regional security is the only way to ensure security and stability across the region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha.

Qatar has recently intensified diplomatic contacts with Washington and Tehran in an effort to prevent renewed military escalation between the two countries.

Iran says it is ready to reopen the waterway if the US administration accepts its demands, while US President Donald Trump has accused Tehran of not being serious about reaching an agreement and threatened renewed attacks after the end of this year.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and what it said were US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, but its implementation stalled over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes between the sides have recurred since July amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Gaza ceasefire

On Gaza, Ansari said responsibility now rests with Israel to implement its commitments under the ceasefire agreement and called for pressure on Tel Aviv to fulfill its obligations.

"Qatar worked in complete good faith to reach an agreement that would achieve peace in Gaza and Palestine in general and stop the ongoing Israeli crimes and massacres against unarmed civilians," he said.

"Continued Israeli attacks indicate that the Israeli side is not interested in any peace efforts," he added.

"The responsibility now lies with Israel to implement its commitments in the stages of the peace plan regarding Gaza, and pressure must be exerted on it to fulfill them," Ansari said.

Since the first phase of the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 1,679 Palestinians and injured 6,100 others, according to official figures.

The attacks have continued alongside restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials and delays in moving to the next phase of Trump's plan to end the war.





