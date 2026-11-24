The Pentagon has delayed approval for the delivery of around 60 Patriot air defense interceptors allocated to Ukraine, leaving Kyiv waiting for critical weapons amid war with Moscow, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had yet to approve the transfer of the missiles, which include supplies from European stockpiles and have already been paid for by Ukraine's Western allies.

The outstanding shipments include PAC-3 interceptors, considered Ukraine's most effective defense against Russian ballistic missiles, as well as older PAC-2 systems.

According to the report, 40 PAC-3 missiles scheduled for delivery between September and December are still awaiting approval, alongside around 20 PAC-2 interceptors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Washington to authorize the transfers, stressing that the missiles are urgently needed to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

In a recent address, Zelenskyy also warned that Ukrainian intelligence had detected preparations for further Russian strikes, calling on the US and other partner countries to take the threat seriously.

The delay comes as Ukraine faces mounting pressure to strengthen its air defenses ahead of winter. Ukrainian officials warned that shortages of Patriot interceptors leave the country increasingly vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile attacks.

The newspaper reported that deliveries of NASAMS air defense missiles, which had also been awaiting approval, have since been authorized and are on their way to Ukraine.