New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday welcomed renewed efforts by Democrats in Congress to impose sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling the move an important step toward addressing the impact of settlement expansion on Palestinians.

"I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians' lives and their livelihood," he told reporters.

Mamdani's remarks followed calls by US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat expected to become House speaker in January, to prioritize legislation sanctioning Israeli settlers over violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a Saturday interview with The New York Times, Jeffries called for the US to "enact dramatic change" in its approach to Gaza and the West Bank, identifying the West Bank Violence Protection Prevention Act of 2025 as an early legislative priority.

"That is certainly something that I think we'll have strong support for within the House Democratic Caucus, and I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress as a meaningful step forward to changing the conditions on the ground and hopefully meaningfully improving the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian people in the march toward two states for two people," Jeffries said.

Mamdani also argued that sanctions alone would not be sufficient, calling for a broader reassessment of Washington's longstanding support for Israel.

"I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the Israeli genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations, and now is the time to chart a different course," he said.