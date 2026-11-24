An Israeli drone strike killed three Palestinians and wounded five others in southern Gaza early Tuesday, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu.

Local sources said the strike targeted a police post on Street 5 in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

The attack came a day after five Palestinians were killed in Israeli drone strikes across Gaza, including three in an attack on a vehicle near the Ansar junction in western Gaza City.

Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025 have killed 1,675 Palestinians and wounded 6,095 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.