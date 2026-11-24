Türkiye is developing a mechanism to ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels in the Black Sea: UN envoy

Türkiye is developing an effective mechanism to ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels in the Black Sea and the uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural supplies, its permanent representative to the UN said Monday.

"We are now working on developing an effective mechanism that aims to ensure safety of navigation for commercial vessels in the Black Sea, aiming at uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural products," Ahmet Yildiz told a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and Black Sea food lifelines.

"Building on our experience with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we believe such a mechanism would serve the interests of all, and particularly of the countries most dependent on these supplies," he added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul, Türkiye, on July 22, 2022 by Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye, with the United Nations serving as a facilitator and witness. The agreement established a maritime humanitarian corridor to enable the safe passage of commercial vessels carrying grain, other foodstuffs and fertilizers from designated Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea to global markets, helping restore vital agricultural exports disrupted by the war.

Recalling that the initiative prevented the war from spilling over into the waterway, the envoy said Türkiye will leverage its pivotal geopolitical location, communication with relevant parties and moderating experience to pursue lasting maritime stability.

Yildiz underscored Türkiye's efforts since the start of the war to prevent wider regional escalation, citing Ankara's decision to invoke Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, which authorizes it to close the Turkish Straits to belligerent warships in wartime.

He affirmed that Ankara has implemented the treaty "faithfully and impartially and will continue to do so."

Emphasizing that Türkiye holds the longest Black Sea coastline and champions combining regional ownership with international cooperation, Yildiz pointed to the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group (MCM Black Sea TG), a joint naval demining initiative established by littoral states Türkiye, Romania and Bulgaria as a model demonstrating that regional solutions yield sustainable results.

Reiterating Ankara's consistent backing for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yildiz stressed that a negotiated settlement remains the only viable path forward.

Welcoming recent momentum in diplomatic engagement in Abu Dhabi, he urged the warring parties to pursue direct talks toward a just and lasting peace grounded in international law and the UN Charter.