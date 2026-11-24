US, Qatar reaffirm strategic partnership at 8th dialogue in Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met for the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC on Monday.

Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security and stressed the importance of the defense partnership in strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests, according to the State Department.

Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, saying safe and unimpeded passage is essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability.

On behalf of US President Donald Trump, Rubio thanked Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Qatari government for their leadership as a global mediator. Sheikh Mohammed commended Trump's leadership in pursuing agreements to resolve regional conflicts.

The two discussed shared priorities in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia and Haiti, according to the statement.

Rubio also expressed appreciation for Qatar's $30 million pledge to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force in Haiti.

The two countries signed a Critical Minerals Framework to align national strategies for diversifying supply chains. The US also welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration.

On defense, the sides reviewed progress under the $38 billion US-Qatar Statement of Intent on defense cooperation and discussed ways to strengthen Qatar's integrated air and missile defense capabilities, building on the September 2026 US-Qatar Military Consultative Commission.

They also pledged closer cooperation on counterterrorism, terrorist financing and transnational organized crime and reviewed joint efforts to counter ISIS (Daesh).

The statement said talks on defense, security cooperation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties will continue into early 2027 as the two countries prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.