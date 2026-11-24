New passenger car registrations in the EU increased 2.6% year-on-year to 916,070 units in October, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth despite slowing from a 9.3% rise in September, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said on Tuesday.

Growth across the bloc was supported by demand for electrified vehicles, helped by purchase incentives and a wider selection of models.

All four of the EU's largest markets posted monthly gains, led by France at 7% and Italy at 5%, followed by Spain at 1.8% and Germany at 1.7%.

In the January-October period, total EU car registrations rose 5.4% compared with a year earlier.

Battery-electric vehicles remained the second-most popular powertrain choice in the bloc during the first 10 months of the year, with 2.21 million units registered. That lifted their market share to 23.4% from 16.4% in the same period of 2025.

Strong gains in major markets drove battery-electric growth over the 10-month period, with registrations jumping 79.4% in France, 60.7% in Germany, and 41% in Denmark, beside a 16.7% rise in Belgium.

Hybrid-electric cars remained the top choice among EU buyers in January-October, capturing 36% of the market as registrations hit 3.41 million units. Growth was led by Italy at 20% and Spain at 18.7%, while Germany rose 3.9% and France was nearly flat, edging down 0.1%.

Plug-in hybrid registrations also expanded to 961,959 units over the 10-month period, raising their market share to 10.2% from 9.2% a year earlier on sharp increases in Italy (73.1%), Spain (32.3%), and Germany (11%).

Conventional combustion models continued to lose ground in October, with the combined market share of petrol and diesel vehicles falling to 27.7% from 36.5% a year earlier.

Petrol car registrations dropped 20.1% in January-October to 1.96 million units, cutting their market share to 20.8% from 27.4%. France saw the steepest fall at 36.9%, followed by Germany (24.5%), Spain (19.3%), and Italy (16.6%).

Diesel registrations declined 20.6% over the same period, reducing their share of the EU market to 6.9% from 9.2% a year earlier.