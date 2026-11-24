Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and EU Representative to the West Bank, Gaza and UNRWA Andreas Fiedler agreed Tuesday to establish a joint Palestinian-European technical committee to prepare for legislative and presidential elections.

The agreement came during a meeting between al-Sheikh and Fiedler in Ramallah, attended by EU Office Communications Officer Shadi Othman and Chief of Staff to the Vice President Ayah AlMuhisin, according to a statement from al-Sheikh's office.

"The meeting addressed the latest developments concerning the legislative and presidential elections, the necessity of preparing for these elections, and working together to create the appropriate conditions to ensure transparent and fair elections," al-Sheikh said in the statement.

"It was agreed to establish a joint Palestinian-European technical committee for this purpose," he added.

The statement provided no further details on the committee's mandate or when it would begin its work.

The last Palestinian legislative elections were held in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats.

Internal fighting between Hamas and Fatah groups erupted in 2007, ending with the former taking control of the Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority remained in control of parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Legislative Council has not functioned since 2007 and was formally dissolved by a Palestinian Constitutional Court ruling in 2018.

A presidential decree issued on Jan. 15, 2026 called for legislative elections on Nov. 28, but the Palestinian leadership later postponed them to Sept. 11, 2027.

The Palestinian Authority attributed the postponement to Israeli obstacles and political, security and field conditions, including the lack of conditions necessary to hold elections in Gaza, restrictions on the work of the electoral commission and observers, and restrictions in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.





