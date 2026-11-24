France plans to build strategic reserves of rare earths and other priority metals to reduce its industries' dependence on foreign suppliers, particularly China, the presidency has said.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the plan during a closed-door meeting with industry representatives at the Elysee Palace, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Monday.

The stockpiles will be modeled on strategic oil reserves and backed by a system that allows companies to purchase materials jointly.

France's public financial institution, Caisse des Depots, will oversee the project and consult companies in sectors that rely on materials, including defense and aerospace. Paris aims to have the reserves operational by 2027.

Macron also announced tighter conditions on state aid for defense, aerospace, and automotive companies. To continue receiving public support, companies in those sectors will have to submit plans showing how they intend to diversify their sources of strategic minerals and reduce their reliance on China.

The presidency said France would study price guarantees to give producers more certainty and encourage investment. Paris called on the European Commission to take similar steps.

The French stockpile plans cover around 20 of the 34 raw materials the EU classified as critical in 2023 for sectors including clean energy, digital technology, space, and defense.