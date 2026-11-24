No Israeli soldier prosecuted over use of Palestinians as human shields: Haaretz

Israel has not prosecuted any member of its military over the use of Palestinian civilians as human shields despite opening at least 16 investigations into suspected cases since October 2023, Haaretz reported Tuesday.

The Israeli newspaper said 10 of the investigations concern incidents in the Gaza Strip, while the remaining cases involve incidents in the occupied West Bank.

The first six investigations were opened amid international pressure and reports by the International Committee of the Red Cross documenting testimonies concerning the practice, according to Haaretz.

The other 10 investigations were related to incidents that occurred in 2024 and 2025, based on information obtained by Israeli rights organization Hatzlacha.

The Israeli army officially describes the practice as the "exploitation of the civilian population in military operations," while soldiers in the field refer to it as the "mosquito procedure," according to the newspaper, which first exposed the practice in early 2024.

- Widespread practice

Haaretz cited a June 2025 report by Ramallah-based rights group Al-Haq, which Israel has banned, containing testimonies from Palestinians used by the army as human shields during military operations, including minors.

Among the incidents was the use of a Palestinian to inspect an underground facility in Jenin in the West Bank in September 2024.

In December 2023, soldiers sent an ambulance driver into an abandoned building in Tulkarem after claiming an injured person was inside, the daily said. Soldiers entered the building after the driver emerged and no injured person was found.

In Gaza, Haaretz said the practice initially began in a limited number of units, particularly regular infantry units, before becoming more widespread.

A military source told the newspaper that military police are investigating whether the practice had become routine in some units.

A soldier from a tank unit told Israeli organization Breaking the Silence that his unit used a Palestinian to search homes and look for explosive devices.

Haaretz also cited a soldier who said his unit used a person to inspect a building during an operation across the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

A military source said soldiers repeated the practice in the same area a month later and that the person used was killed in an explosion.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000, most of them women and children.

Alongside the war on Gaza, Israeli forces have intensified attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The International Court of Justice is considering a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, which several countries have joined.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.