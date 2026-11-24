The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that one of the towers in Riyadh's business district was targeted in a "cowardly terrorist attack."
"Relevant authorities are currently on-site at the location of the attack," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on US social media company X.
Al-Maliki did not provide further details as to who carried out the attack or the damage.
The incident marked the second time in less than a week that a tower in the district came under attack.
On Thursday, Saudi authorities said a Houthi attack targeted a tower in the capital's business district, damaging several floors and neighboring buildings.