Tower in Riyadh's business district hit in 'cowardly terrorist attack,' Saudi-led coalition says

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that one of the towers in Riyadh's business district was targeted in a "cowardly terrorist attack."

"Relevant authorities are currently on-site at the location of the attack," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on US social media company X.

Al-Maliki did not provide further details as to who carried out the attack or the damage.

The incident marked the second time in less than a week that a tower in the district came under attack.

On Thursday, Saudi authorities said a Houthi attack targeted a tower in the capital's business district, damaging several floors and neighboring buildings.