Iranian rial hits record low after fresh US sanctions target financial network

The Iranian rial fell to a record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, a day after Washington announced fresh sanctions targeting the financial networks Iran uses to access foreign currency.

The dollar reached 2.856 million rials, or 285,600 tomans, on Tehran's open market, according to currency tracker AlanChand. Pashizi, another tracker, quoted a selling rate of 2.848 million rials, or 284,800 tomans.

The US Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on more than two dozen currency exchange businesses, companies and individuals it said were part of Iran's shadow banking network.

The Treasury said the network helps Iranian firms make cross-border payments and gain access to foreign currency.

The measures also targeted the Iran Currency and Gold Exchange Center. Iranian central bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said the center serves as a platform for registering transactions, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The rial's slide came amid persistently high inflation. Consumer prices rose 88.7% from a year earlier in the Iranian month of Mehr, which ended in October, according to the Statistical Center of Iran.

Average inflation over the 12 months through Mehr reached 76.8%, while food, beverage and tobacco prices rose 113.4% from the same month a year earlier.



