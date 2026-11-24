At least four people in the US have tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) after exposure to infected dairy cattle, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday.

Three cases were reported in Washington state and one in Oregon. One of the patients in Washington died from the infection, the CDC said.

The four adults, all workers at affected dairy farms, were infected between October and November, according to the CDC's update.

The first Washington patient developed eye irritation and respiratory symptoms in early October, but was not hospitalized and has recovered.

A second worker, who had underlying health conditions, was hospitalized after developing respiratory symptoms and died on Nov. 1.

A third Washington patient developed conjunctivitis and has since recovered.

The Oregon patient, whose infection was confirmed on Nov. 18, also developed conjunctivitis, was not hospitalized and is recovering.

The latest cases bring the number of confirmed human H5 infections in the US since 2024 to 75, including three deaths, the CDC said.

Washington has recorded 15 confirmed cases since 2024, including the latest three linked to infected dairy cattle. Oregon has reported two confirmed infections over the same period, with the latest marking its first dairy-related case.

Hundreds of workers at affected dairy farms are being monitored for symptoms.

The CDC said the overall public health risk from H5 viruses remains low, adding that no person-to-person transmission has been identified in the US.