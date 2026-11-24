Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling hit southern Lebanon as violations of US deal continue

The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes, artillery attacks and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon on Tuesday in violation of a US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese media reported.

An airstrike hit the outskirts of Kfar Tibnit in Nabatieh as heavy artillery shelling targeted the area around the Scout City on the town's outskirts, the state news agency NNA said.

Israeli artillery also struck the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and areas around Mayfadoun in Nabatieh.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Touline and Qantara.

In Bint Jbeil, the towns of Beit Yahoun, Baraachit and Haddatha came under Israeli artillery fire amid intensive drone activity overhead.

The agency also reported that Israeli forces opened machine-gun fire Tuesday morning toward the Salouqi and Hujeir valleys.

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

No casualties were reported in the attacks.

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite the June framework agreement, which provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to assume security responsibilities.

Lebanese authorities accuse Israel of obstructing implementation of the agreement by continuing airstrikes, demolitions and bulldozing operations and by failing to complete its withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.