News World Killings of women reignite debate over domestic violence in Iran

Killings of women reignite debate over domestic violence in Iran

Human rights organization Hengaw said Tuesday that a 19-year-old pregnant woman was killed by her parents in western Iran's Sanandaj, as a series of femicides renews debate over domestic violence and a lack of state protection.

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was killed by her parents in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, human rights organization Hengaw said on Tuesday, as a series of femicides has renewed debate in Iran about domestic violence and a lack of state protection.



The young woman was killed on Saturday, according to Hengaw. She was two months pregnant and had told her family the previous week, the organization said.



Extramarital sexual relations are a criminal offence in Iran and pregnancies outside marriage are taboo in parts of society. According to the report, the parents allegedly suffocated their daughter with a pillow.



Recently, several cases of femicide have made headlines in Iran.



In mid-November, the death of a 16-year-old in the city of Kermanshah caused particular outrage.



The girl, Sogand Sajadi, is said to have been beaten by her father at her school, after school management had summoned him over "a matter concerning her private life," Iranian news website Rokna reported.



According to Rokna, the 16-year-old was involved in a romantic relationship. "You will not see me again," she told her classmates when her father took her home, according to the report.



She died the same day after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building. Her father is suspected of having killed her but denies the act. He was arrested, according to reports.



A journalist writing for the Shargh daily lamented the ongoing violence against women. Sogand Sajadi had warned the school management on the same day that she would be killed, she said. "But the school handed the 16-year-old girl over to her father with the greatest indifference."











