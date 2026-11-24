Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, Carla Bruni, are to stand trial in late 2027 over the retraction of allegations that Libya financed Sarkozy's 2007 presidential campaign, French broadcaster RTL reported Tuesday.

Judges investigating the case, known as "Save Sarko," notified the parties Tuesday that all those under formal investigation had been ordered to stand trial.

Sarkozy and Bruni face charges related to an alleged conspiracy to commit organized fraud and to witness tampering.

The investigation centers on Lebanese intermediary Ziad Takieddine, who had accused Sarkozy of receiving funds from former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to finance his 2007 presidential campaign.

In two interviews in November 2020, Takieddine withdrew his allegations and said Sarkozy had received no money from Libya. The interviews were allegedly arranged in exchange for payment.

The case is separate from the main proceedings over the alleged Libyan financing of Sarkozy's 2007 campaign. A decision in those proceedings is expected on Nov. 30.





