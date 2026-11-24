Australian and Singaporean prime ministers expressed "deep concern" over the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank, including escalating violence by Israeli occupiers, according to a joint statement Tuesday.

Anthony Albanese and Lawrence Wong made the remarks during the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting in Canberra.

The two leaders "reaffirmed support for a two-state solution as the only viable path for Israelis and Palestinians to live in enduring peace, security and dignity."

"They expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank, including escalating settler violence, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and reiterated their call for all parties to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the statement said.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,750 wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank during that period, while more than 26,000 have been detained, according to Palestinian figures.

The two prime ministers also called for the "swift implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, consistent with the relevant UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions."

Amid the ongoing US war with Iran, they also called for "safe, secure and unimpeded" transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Separately, they said Australia and Singapore "share an enduring commitment to the peace, stability, prosperity and resilience of Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific."

The two leaders reaffirmed their support for an "effective, inclusive and rules-based multilateral system, international law, including the United Nations Charter, and a region that supports free and open trade, dialogue, restraint, transparency and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law."

Albanese and Wong stressed their shared commitment to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries.

They "recognized the transformative opportunities that AI presents to improve lives, support and create employment, increase productivity and advance research and innovation."