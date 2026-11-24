China said Tuesday that its cooperation with Pacific Island nations was "not for geopolitical contest nor bloc confrontation," amid reports that the Solomon Islands was considering not renewing a security agreement with Beijing.

"China always follows the principle of mutual respect and equality in developing its relations with the Solomon Islands," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

He said China's cooperation with Pacific Island countries, including the Solomon Islands, "is… not directed at any third party and is not subject to any third party."

"The international community should help Pacific Island countries achieve sustainable development, respect their independence, put development first, and stick to openness and inclusiveness for the relevant cooperation, not target at any third party," Guo said.

According to Australian broadcaster ABC, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale arrived in Canberra on Tuesday and is due to sign a new treaty with Australia on Wednesday.

The broadcaster claimed Wale's government has "informed Beijing that it will not renew the security agreement when it comes to the end of its five-year duration in April next year."

The pact was signed in 2022.