Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi dismissed the head of the Border Ports Authority and several senior security officials in Kirkuk over oil-smuggling activities, his media office said Tuesday.

Al-Zaidi removed the Kirkuk operations commander and police chief for failing to adequately follow up on oil smuggling, the office said.

He also dismissed several security officials, including the commander of the 1st Energy Police Brigade, his deputy, the brigade's intelligence director and the head of its checkpoints division.

The prime minister also suspended the director of the North Oil Company and his deputies pending an investigation by the Federal Commission of Integrity, while referring the company's former director for investigation.